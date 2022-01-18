Chip Crisis Hits EU Auto Market, Sixth Consecutive Decline By Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Stellantis (MI 🙂 hit the stock market for sixth consecutive month in red for European registrations, decreased by 22.8% to 795,295 units in December, with double-digit declines recorded in most of the region’s markets.

In Italy, according to Acea (MI 🙂 data published this morning, registrations suffered a backlash of -27.5%, in Germany by -26.9%, -18.7% in Spain, and -15 , 1% in the French region. While the only European markets in expansion were those of Bulgaria, Croatia, Latvia and Slovenia.

Overall, new car sales fell 2.4% to 9.7 million units last year. A result, explains the association, due “to the shortage of semiconductors that had a negative impact on car production throughout the year, but especially during the second half of 2021”, with theand total car registrations in the EU still 3.3 million units below pre-crisis sales in 2019 “.

However, in the 12 months of 2021, among the four main European markets only Germany recorded a decline, equal to 10.1%. On the contrary, Italy recorded the highest increase (+ 5.5%), followed by Spain (+ 1.0%) and France (+ 0.5%).

The giant Volkswagen (DE 🙂 remains the house with the most important market share, equal to 25.1% with 2.43 million cars sold (-4.8%), while Stellantis (MI 🙂 holds the 21st, 9% of the market with 2.12 million cars sold (-2.1%). Renault (PA 🙂 follows at 10.6% with one million cars sold (-10.2%).

In the last month of 2021, the former FCA recorded a drop of 24% in the European Union, in the EFTA countries and in Great Britain, with the market share rising to 18.7% from 19.2% in December 2020.

For Equita SIM, “the volumes in Europe of Stellantis (MI 🙂 are slightly lower than our expectations”, but from the listing which took place at € 12.84 on January 18, 2021, stock appreciated by around 50%, beating Tesla’s + 27% yield (NASDAQ :).

