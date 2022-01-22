Chip crisis is now a daily battle. Also for Asml

If you would like support for the business of link building, do not hesitate to contact us. Write to us at advertising@trend-online.com and discover our products, services and promotions. Together, we will find a solution!

We entered the second year of the chip crisis, a crisis that is now become a “daily battle”. Word of Peter Wennink chief executive of Asml. And Wennink knows the semiconductor industry well, perhaps better than anyone, since the Dutch group produces its own chip manufacturing machinery and above all it is thesole supplier of those for extreme ultraviolet lithography (Euvl, extreme ultraviolet lithography in Italian), necessary for the more advanced processors that leave the plants of only three companies: Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Tsmc) and Samsung Electronics. And the amazing thing is that Asml itself feels the impact of this crisis.

“We are directly affected but we are not buying the chips. Our suppliers do it. If we find out which semiconductor manufacturers produce a particular chip we pick up the phone and call them, asking if they can help us? “, Underlined Wennink on the sidelines of the presentation of the ASML results for the fourth quarter of 2021, explaining how the Veldhoven giant to overcome the problem has created a dedicated team looking for and sourcing supplies all over the world. Even in person if necessary.

When in the autumn of last year we started talking about this crisis it was even difficult to realize its extent as well as its causes. As for the causes, it was possible blame Donald Trump and his short-sighted trade war against China but above all al boom in demand for electronics recorded during the lockdown. In terms of the extent of the crisis, it was initially thought to be limited to electronics: to the greater number of computers needed to work and study from home, to the desire to distract yourself with video games (Sony is still feeling badly about the shortage of components in the availability of the PlayStation 5, more than a year after its launch.)

Risk of a vicious circle if the chip crisis also affects Asml

Then emerged the very severe impact especially on the car sector. However, if the crisis hits those who are at the top of the pyramid like Asml the risk is that of a vicious circle whose solution is not seen. Self Asml does not find the chips it needs to produce its machinery, then Intel or Tsmc will not be able to supply all industrial sectors, from Apple to Renault, of the necessary components. In 2021 Asml registered a sales growth of 20% to 18.61 billion euros, compared to net orders more than doubled from 11.29 to 26.24 billion. His Euvl machinery cost 150 million euros each, they are as big as buses and in 2022, ASML plans to deliver 55 (as many in 2022). The problem is that demand exceeds ASML’s ability to produce them by about 40% -50%, Wennink admitted. (Raffaele Rovati)