Chip, Europe wants to distance itself from Asia with a plan worth over 40 billion

Next Tuesday, the European Union will unveil a project worth at least 42 billion euros of public investment in favor of the semi-conductor industry by 2030 to double its market share in the sector.

“It is an extremely important moment for Europe, because for the first time the rules on competition policy are changing, in particular on state aid,” said the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, who leads the project law called Chips Act. Breton has indicated as a possible model the American Defense Production Act, which gives emergency powers to the government to give priority to the industrial needs of the country.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has set the goal of doubling the EU market share in the semiconductor sector to 20% of world production by the end of the decade to reduce dependence on Asia. Considering that the global semiconductor market is estimated to double in this decade, European production will have to quadruple.

To do so, the European Commission will approve strong public support on Tuesday 7 February. Brussels is planning grants of € 12 billion (6 billion from the EU and 6 from Member States) to finance research into more innovative chips and the development of production lines. To encourage the construction of large-scale plants and the innovation of small businesses, 30 billion euros of public aid from Member States will be authorized to industry in the sector, including non-European groups such as Intel willing to invest in Europe. The Commission hopes that these public investments will incentivize even more private investment.

The new rules will also allow for the imposition of export controls in the wake of what has been done for vaccines.