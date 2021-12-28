Chip, Intel’s plan for Italy is worth 8 billion. Talks with Draghi, upcoming announcement

Talks intensify between Intel and Italy for the construction of an 8 billion euro “sealing” plant, 10% of the total investment of 80 billion that the chipmaker will put on the plate in Europe over the next ten years. Reuters reports that negotiations have intensified in recent months also with a confrontation between the CEO of Intel, Pat Gelsinger, and the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi. Who asked for clarification on jobs and energy costs.

The plant – according to rumors the two areas where it could be built are the Mirafiori area in Turin and Catania – is an advanced sealing facility that uses innovative technologies to manufacture complete chips. By “sealing” (or “packaging”) we mean the container with the connection terminals that houses the actual die and that allows it to be connected to the printed circuit. A chip packaging factory can be a third party to the foundry that produces the chip that will be “sealed”.

Contact from CorCom Intel did not specifically comment on the talks with Italy, but nevertheless said: “Intel executives are having constructive conversations about investments with leaders from different EU countries. We are encouraged by the numerous possibilities to support the EU’s digital agenda and the 2030 ambitions on semiconductors. Although the current negotiations are ongoing and confidential, we plan to make an announcement as soon as possible ”.

Intel’s plan

Intel is ready to invest in Europe as a whole 95 billion dollars (about 80 billion euros) in a ten-year plan. This is a concrete answer to the global shortage of semiconductors, which is hitting the automotive industry hard: during his first in-person keynote since taking over the helm of the group in February, the CEO Pat Gelsinger recalled that Intel plans to build at least two new state-of-the-art semiconductor factories in the Old Continent, and detailed elements of the strategy Idm 2.0 previously announced by the company, framing it in the automotive and mobility sectors in the European Union.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED