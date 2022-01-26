Chip, only 5 days of stocks for US companies. 52 billion are needed to overcome the crisis

A survey of the US Department of Commerce found that the demand for chips that power automobiles, electronics, medical devices and other products far exceeds supply, even as global chip makers are nearing their maximum production capacity. As explained by the Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, the survey, conducted on more than 150 companies that make and buy chips, shows that the shortage is threatening American industrial production and helping to fuel inflation. D.in fact, the report shows that the median demand for chip was 19% higher in 2021 than in 2019, but buyers have not seen a proportional increase in supply.

According to the report, moreover, the need for chips is expected to increase as technologies that use large quantities of semiconductors, such as the 5G and electric vehicles, will become more widespread. But the most worrying data is another: the US companies that use chip for their productsaccording to what was found, they have an autonomy of stocks of only five days (compared to 40 in 2019). A shutdown in the supply chain could therefore lead to the closure of entire factories and the layoffs of workers in two to three weeks. About that, Raimondo, i leader of the House of Representatives and the entire Biden administration invite the Congress to approve one legislation which includes $ 52 billion to finance semiconductor manufacturing in the United States and authorizes $ 190 billion to strengthen US technology and research, strengthening competitiveness towards China. In June, the Senate approved it Us Innovation and competition act (Usica)but the proposal remains blocked in the Chamber.

Nvidia gives up on Arm: green light too far

The US company specializing in graphics processors and computer motherboards Meanwhile, Nvidia would be preparing to renounce the purchase of Arm from Softbank Group, views difficulty in getting the green light from the authorities for the deal – announced in September 2020 – which is worth $ 40 billion, the largest in the history of the semiconductor industry. Nvidia would have admitted to the partners that he did not expect a successful conclusion of the transaction e SoftBankin the meantime, he would be working on the stock exchange listing of Arm as an alternative to the sale.

The announcement of the agreement, which provided for the merger of two of the world’s largest producers of whop, had led to the opening of a UK investigation into national security issues, as Arm is regarded as the ‘flagship’ of London’s tech sector. But the project had attracted the attention of many antitrust authorities in the world, starting with the US and Chinese, ready to block it.

Toyota cuts production target by 20%

And there is no peace on the automotive: la global shortage of chip and components due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to cause production hitches. Toyota announced a new outage involving 12 out of 13 factories for a total of 20 out of 28 lines for the last five days of January. He also made it clear that also in February it will be forced to shut down seven production lines in six factories for 12 days. The announcement represents an extension of the closures announced just five days ago and exclusively concerns plants in Japan. Toyota expects that for the current fiscal year, which ends in March, it will not reach the target of 9 million cars produced e it already cut its production target for February to 700,000 cars a few days ago, 20 percent less than the previous target.

Hyundai: “Out of the crisis at the end of the year”

As for the predictions for the future, South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor says it is seeing a relief from the global supply crisis chip starting from the second quarter of 2022, with a normalization in the third quarter. “The shortage of chip will continue in the first quarter due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid and because companies are replenishing their warehouses, “he said. Suh Kang-hyun, the CFO of Hyundai talking to analysts. “A gradual improvement – he continued – is expected from the second quarter until the influx of chip it will be normalized in the third. We will continue to modulate our production according to the supply situation “.

Hyundai in a press release announced that it had recorded a 41 percent decline in its net profits in the last quarter of 2021 due to the crisis chipwhich affected its production of vehicles. Net profit for the quarter was 701.4 billion won (517 million euros) compared to 1,183 billion won (873 million euros) in the same quarter of 2020. Nonetheless, operating profit grew by 22 percent. to 1,529 billion won (1.1 billion euros) compared to 1,254 billion won (925 million euros) in the same period of 2020 thanks to a favorable product mix and exchange rate. Sales increased in the quarter by 6 percent to a value of 31.026 billion won (22.9 billion euros). Throughout 2021, net profit tripled from the previous year to 5.693 billion won (4.2 billion euros) compared to 1.925 billion won (1.4 billion euros) in 2020.

