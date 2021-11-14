Chip shortage: this is why (also according to Intel) the EU must invest in semiconductors

Listen to the audio version of the article

The problem is known: there is a (serious) shortage of electronic components and just ask car manufacturers to get an idea of ​​the extent of a problem which, after having manifested itself in the aftermath of the first lockdown, in late spring 2020, in the following months, it took on a global dimension that crosses many sectors. There are no chips, sensors and memories that make control units, computers and equipment of various kinds work and this situation will not get out very soon. Many insiders, including the CEO of St Microelectronic, Jean-Marc Chery, speak of 2023, but according to experts it is difficult to establish (today) a certain date because the situation is still quite volatile and different between industry and industry and between markets and markets.

The “shortage” of chips, it is certain, however, has not only stopped assembly chains and slowed down orders and deliveries of the finished product but has also put the degree of dependence of the European economy on semiconductors “made in Asia” in the spotlight. The urgency of investing at EU level in a real ecosystem, which overcomes the impasse of limited local production and which cancels the risk of losing a vital technological sovereignty to maintain long-term competitiveness, is clear. It is so in terms of numbers and timing, it is so in terms of infrastructures and of course it is so in terms of access to Stem talents to do research and development.

The demand for “evolved” chips will double by 2030

A new report produced by consulting firm Kearney on behalf of Intel, that the Sole 24 Ore he previewed, shed light on the current scenario and tried to find long-term answers. First of all, let’s focus on one figure, that of the demand for technologically more advanced semiconductors (i.e. based on process technology from 10 to 5 nanometers): this will double in the EU by 2030 with an annual growth rate of 15% to get to cover the 43% of a pie worth just under $ 80 billion.

However, the European Union will hardly know how to respond adequately to the increase in consumption of the most advanced chips (memories therefore excluded) in the absence of a substantial change of pace. Suffice it to say that in 2000, as clearly stated in the report, the Old Continent held almost 25% of the world’s semiconductor production capacity and today this percentage has dropped to 8%. Even worse is the data relating to “leading-edge” chips, with a market share plummeting from 19% to zero in 20 years while those of South Korea and Taiwan have taken off, respectively, from 8 to 18% and from 17 to 40%.

What to do to reverse the trend

Revitalizing the chip ecosystem in Europe, and that of chips based on cutting-edge technologies in particular, is therefore the necessary step to catch up and generate substantial economic benefits. The objectives, at least on paper, are clear: the EU has the ambition to double its share of the semiconductor market and bring it to 20% by the end of the next decade, but the current misalignment of views between the various countries is not certain. a good way to reach the pre-established targets. Yet, as Kearney analysts point out, the basic ingredients for playing a leading role in the chip industry would not be lacking: advanced research and development capabilities, engineering and design talent, financial strength, infrastructure and manufacturing facilities. The integration of these elements is historically a strength of Europe, and the automotive industry has been a confirmation of this for years (and still for the moment). Reinvigorating the semiconductor sector, creating factories capable of producing 5-nanometer processors at volumes, would also create a positive driver and an economic return (in the form of gross domestic product) that would be 2.1 times higher in ten years. to the initial investment. Without forgetting the opportunities for local startups, the beneficial effects on the resilience of the supply chain and the possible economies of scale on a raw material that has never been so precious.