Chip with AMD RDNA 2 is postponed, skip the Galaxy S22? – Multiplayer.it

Samsung Exynos 2200, the new SoC with GPU derived from AMD RDNA 2, was to be presented in recent days, but in fact it disappeared from the radar in a mysterious way, with the Korean company that must have considered necessary a postponing the presentation, which had already been announced by some teasers.

We talked about it just a few days ago, when Samsung had released a mysterious teaser trailer that seemed to point to theJanuary 11, in full CES 2022, for the announcement of its new high-profile chip for smartphones, but something must not have gone according to plan. The various teasers and even the official website that was set up for the event have been removed, in what looks like an afterthought on the presentation schedule.

According to reports from Business Korea, reported by PC Gamer, Samsung would have postponed the launch of Exynos 2200, with an unclear communication but which obviously concerns a shift in timing: “We are planning to unveil the new processor at the launch of the new Samsung smartphones“, a spokesperson said,” There are no problems with product production and performance. “

In a period like this, postponements and rescheduling of events are on the agenda, but according to some there would also be a desire to change some technical aspects of the system on chip: in particular, we are talking about a lowering of frequency 1.9 to 1.3 GHz, so as to prevent the devices from reaching too high a temperature.

All this, according to some analysts, would now cut off Exynos 2200 from the new smartphones arriving this year, in particular from the series. Samsung Galaxy S22, which could all adopt a Snapdragon model for now. We await any information in this regard.