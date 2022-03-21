Chipper Jones warned Freeman about Braves

The saga of Freddie Freeman finally had a deselnace that perhaps everyone expected in MLBbut he didn’t think it would be possible, with the still World Series champion signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and eventually leaving the Atlanta Braves. However, there is much in the background in the “divorce” between the two parties, which also included the legendary Chipper Jones.

According to what Jones told ESPN’s Buster Olney, he feels that he is a father figure to Freddie Freeman and as an assistant manager managed by Alex Anthopoulos, he advised him that if he wanted to continue his career with the Braves, he should not risk it and be clear with his claims, because the GM would not beat around the bush and look for a replacement, as it ended up happening.

From my conversations with Freddie, he wanted to stay, but I’m not sure if he and his people handled it in a way that would allow him to do so. I told Freddie ‘you’re playing a very dangerous game, they’re going to go on without you, because Alex (Anthopoulos, Braves GM) has a job to do, and if he doesn’t, he puts his job on the line. interdict. I told Freddie, ‘If you hit free agency and start being courted by all these big-market teams, I know you’re not coming back.’

In the end, the Braves and Freeman reportedly only had two negotiations over the winter, though the first baseman remained confident they would come to fruition despite previously turning down several contract offers. However, Atlanta’s trade for Matt Olson caught him completely by surprise, realizing there was no turning back and that he needed to sign elsewhere.