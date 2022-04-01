Chiquete Orozco will never forget his first goal with Chivas

During the tour of the United States It was one of the elements that shone the most, it even gave him to write down his first goal with Chivasa moment that will never be forgotten Gilberto Orozco.

Better known as “chipet”, which is his second surname, the defender from the rojiblanca quarry made the goal in the second friendly duel against León, in a good header.

“The truth is that it was an experience that is going to stay there, it will never be erased and it was a very nice experience and that I will always remember“, said to Chivas TV.

Orozco He already debuted with the shirt of Chivasdid it last year playing Day 2 of the 2021 Apertura against Pueblahoping that little by little another opportunity will come.

“To continue working and continue showing that i want a place”, he added.

The “chipet “ He has the advantage that he knows how to play as a center back and also as a left back, in this last position he was debuted by Victor Manuel Vucetich.

“I really like it, but they always ask me for a task when I play sidelinewhich is that it does not rise so much, let the other side go up morethat part is the one I don’t like, that they don’t leave him the complete task, they tell me ‘you just defend, you’re like a third centre-back’, I don’t like that part, but wherever they put me I’ll give my best”, he commented .

In addition to Orozco, Gilberto Garcia who played several minutes with Chivas on the US tour; both elements of the Tapatío in the Expansion League.

“To me, Tapatío has helped me a lot to grow both as a person and as a player, it is a very competitive league and with a lot of friction, and right now thanks to that, when I go to first I feel much more confident because I know that I compete with bigger players, with more strength and skill. That part has helped me as a person and as a player”, he acknowledged.

