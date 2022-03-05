Chiquinquirá is in suspense over her husband’s situation | Showbiz 123

By: round

In a contact with Despierta América, the Venezuelan host Chiquinquirá Delgado and current partner of journalist Jorge Ramos, expressed her concern about the journalistic work that her current partner does after Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On this occasion, the Creole witnessed something that caused her both pride and concern since Jorge was sent to Poland, very close to the countries that are in conflict.

Likewise, the presenter published in her Instagram stories a photograph of the journalist’s link with the morning program, who accompanied him with congratulations for his great work: “Bravo! #respect,” she added to her post.

This news for Chiqui was not to her liking since her partner had to report from the epicenter of one of the most devastating conflicts in recent times.

After that, Ramos commented during the connection that the Creole’s daughter asked him a very interesting question. “Today I was talking to Carlota, Chiquinquirá Delgado’s daughter, and she asked me: ‘And cats and dogs, what about pets? And yes, we are seeing whole families, but the pets have stayed in Ukraine,” she said.

Likewise, he said that crossing the border with Ukraine was not easy. “To get here is not easy, it’s 4 planes from Miami and driving, about 6 hours.”

