Chiquis confesses that she was jealous of Jenni Rivera’s assistant

During the last broadcast of her podcast Chiquis and Chill entitled Meet my assistant, Chiquis Rivera publicly presented the woman who goes out of her way to help her in practically all aspects of her life: Noemí Valdivia. But, she also remembered some anecdotes from when her mother was alive and taught her everything a personal assistant should know about her.

“I have always said that I went to the University of Jenni Rivera. For a long time I was my mom’s personal assistant, she did everything from doing her hair, to picking things up, she paid the bills, packed, unpacked, everything. My mother was tough to teach me, but I learned a lot (…) Many times when I didn’t know how to do some things, my mother’s response was simply to figure it out, and that’s how I did it. I learned from the best,” said the 36-year-old singer.

According to Chiquis, she took her role as personal assistant to La Diva de la Banda so seriously that when she stopped working for her, and her mother took on another assistant – with whom she worked until the day she died – she felt jealous of the woman who replaced her.

“I was always very territorial with my mom and siblings and felt jealous. I gave Giulia, my mother’s assistant, a hard time, and it’s not that she was a bad person or did her job badly (…) She was so passionate about working for my mother that when my mother died she was never able to work as an assistant again. another person”, said the singer recalling those times.

During the broadcast of her podcast, Chiquis expressed how grateful she is to Noemí Valdivia, her personal assistant, whom she also considers her friend. “It helps me in everything, it even reminds me to post on social networks. When I had to have surgery, I bathed, she has done incredible things for me (…) I know that it is not easy to work for me, there is a lot to do, every day I have a huge list of duties, but she works with passion and I am very grateful to have her,” Chiquis said about how important her assistant is in her life, to whom she says she tells “everything.”

According to Chiquis, to teach her to be a good assistant, she applied the same method as her mother with her. “I have been tough, but I have done it in the best way I could,” she explained after pointing out that at one point they took time and stopped working together, but she missed her a lot. “It was good to have had that time, we both value each other and today we have excellent communication, we don’t keep things to ourselves, if something bothers us we say it and we solve it,” stressed the artist.