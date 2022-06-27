Chiquis gets drunk in Miami before her birthday

sweet-sound Chiquis

Chiquis decided to say goodbye to her 36 years in Miami with some of her closest friends, as part of her birthday celebrations. The artist and businesswoman and her companions had spectacular days where they did not stop dancing, enjoying the sun, eating delicious dishes and partying where they got drunk with tequila.

Although she does not seem older than 25, thanks to the skin care that she has been doing for years, Chiquis does not hide her age or the joy that her birthday gives her. As she has done every year, the artist organized a special celebration with some of the women she loves most, including regional Mexican music singer Helen Ochoa, stylist Vanessa Sánchez and businesswoman Judith Zepeda.

During their two days in the capital of the Sun, Chiquis and her friends took sensual photos and videos, in addition to showing how much fun they were having on the beach, in the pool and in the nightclubs where they took at least seven tequila shots.

In addition, the girls modeled some of the outfits they wore for the hot weather in Miami, where the humidity was at a maximum percentage in those days. Chiquis’s most outstanding look was a black lycra shorts and top with lots of cut-outs. She fit him very well, it looks very comfortable and it was very sexy.

The singer of “Queen Bee” combined the set with braids very close to the head during the day, while at night she was seen super tanned with natural hair.

After the days in Miami, the girls went to the Dominican Republic, where they rented a large mansion near the sea, which has service personnel included.

Without a doubt, Chiquis knows how to celebrate the day of her birth and appreciate how good life gives her. The best thing is that the important people in her life take the time to be with her.

In the Dominican Republic, her sister Jenicka, who looks incredible after her three plastic surgeries, and Chiquis’s boyfriend, the photographer Emilio Sánchez, who has not left her side on special days, traveled to celebrate her birthday with her.

Every year on her birthday, Chiquis remembers her mom Jenni Rivera more than ever and wishes she was by her side. This year, as the tenth anniversary of the death of La Diva de la Banda approaches, there is no doubt that there will be some difficult moments on the day. However, the company and the wonderful scenery of the beaches of Quisqueya la bella, as the Dominican Republic is also called.

The fact that she has also been feeling it during her trip to Mexico and on stage during her performances must be helping her handle the grief that accompanies special days when a loved one such as a mother is lost.

Fortunately, Jenni also taught her to enjoy life and that is what Chiquis will be doing as she celebrates her 37th birthday. CONGRATULATIONS.