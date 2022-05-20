Chiquis in Mexico accompanied by her mother Jenni Rivera

Getty Images Chiquis and Jenni Rivera

Chiquis traveled to Mexico to promote her album “Abeja Reina”, the fourth of her career and the first in which she “believes that she really knows what she is doing”. With her were her assistant, her hair and make-up team, her manager and her sister Jenicka. Like a stowaway that passes undetected, the spirit of his mother Jenni Rivera also went.

And it is that Chiquis feels the presence of her mother, who died in December 2012, when she carries out activities related to her artistic career. has her close “Definitely before everything, concerts and interviews, I commend myself to God and I also talk to my mom,” said the singer-songwriter and businesswoman.

Chiquis has been interviewing for two days in Mexico City talking about “Abeja Reina”, the tour she is developing, the stories behind each song, each segment in which her voice is heard talking about what happened after the separation of her ex Lorenzo Méndez, of her love for the family, of the emotional inheritance that her mother left her and how she feels today.

His arrival in Mexico, the land of his grandparents, was covered by dozens of journalists who gathered at the Benito Juárez airport to welcome him. Later, the artist went through programs like “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca, where she was interviewed by the legendary Patty Chapoy. She also appeared on “Hoy”, Televisa’s morning show, where in addition to talking about her project, she also sang her song “Abeja Reina” live.

Play

Chiquis – playing Queen Bee in TODAY TODAY program, May 18, 2022. 2022-05-18T20:14:56Z

At his side, like many other times, he perceived his mother. “I don’t know if I’m crazy or they’re going to call me that, but I do feel that my mom misses being on stage, as if she were singing with me,” she said.

Her uncle Lupillo Rivera has also said that she is close to her sister Jenni and the Mexican press wanted to know what her daughter would say about it. “Yes, I feel it too, I don’t know exactly what my uncle Lupe feels,” she said. “In my last show in Pico Rivera (California) I felt it a lot.”

The concert that the artist was talking about was very special for her because during the activity Lupillo also sang and her brothers Jacqie, Johnny and some of her nephews were in the audience. It was the first time that Uncle Lupillo was publicly with his sister’s children.

During her professional work in Mexico, Chiquis looked impeccable. The first day he was wearing black, with latex pants, which matched a bolero-cut jacket made of the same material. Beneath it he wore a black bodysuit and on his head a handsome black cowboy hat, decorated with golden chains.

The second was presented in a tight yellow miniskirt dress, with a heart attack neckline, and the waist marked with a belt from the Gucci haute couture house. She accompanied him with boots of the same color that reached the knee. He wore his hair in a bun and only had a large volume of accessories on his hands, where he had multiple rings. In his ears he had simple and large rings.

Then for a private dinner he came out in a shocking red and in other interviews he wore a tight black suit, with a fluorescent yellow jacket, well Boss Bee, Queen Bee. She looked phenomenal.

I’m sure Jenni Rivera is proud.