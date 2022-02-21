Chiquis Rivera appears topless from the jacuzzi and her uncle Lupillo scolds her: “What are you doing!?”

In the midst of the controversy caused by her book Invincible, in which she tells about the violent relationship she had with Lorenzo Méndez and other traumas in her private life, Chiquis Rivera has taken time to relax and… to turn on the lights! social media!

The daughter of Jenni Rivera appeared in toplesscovering her breasts only with her hands, while enjoying her time in the jacuzziunder the wonderful Sunday sun.

“Good morning! 🤍 grateful”, the singer wrote when sharing the photos where she appears alone with the company of her adorable puppies.

As expected, there was no shortage of Rivera’s followers who left comments of all kinds on the publication. “I love you! 😍”, “Chulada 😍😍”, “The most beautiful 😍😍😍”, “You are a very pretty divas 👏”, “Beautiful, I admire you for being the woman who is a good mop! Blessings”, they told her .

Others compared it to Carol G. for the nude photo session in the sea that the Colombian shared just a few days ago during her birthday celebrations.

And there was no lack of “scolding” from his uncle Lupillo Riverawho commented to her niece: “CHIKIS… What are you doing!?”

Chiquis has been the target of much criticism these days for the publication of her autobiographical book, which was recently released. In exclusive statements to People in spanish, the famous declared that having written it has been an exercise in internal sanitation. “It was intense, but it was also something that helped me heal a lot of wounds,” she said.

This book, according to her, “is more to empower, to inspire. I talk about things that are not so pretty, but I think that the real change is when one is brutally honest and is who I am. It is my mission in this life to be transparent and to be able to help people through my books, my music to heal, to learn, to grow. This book is beyond gossip, it is much more than that, “he said.

For his part, his uncle Lupillo applauded his integrity in publishing said book. “I want to congratulate her, first because she was very private in her life,” she said in Red Hot (Telemundo). “She was a full-fledged woman because she was not disclosing, or saying, or doing the things that ‘help me with this or see how it is [esto]’. For me that is a complete woman.”

