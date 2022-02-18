Chiquis Rivera book: Lorenzo Méndez talks about Invincible for the first time | Famous

Lorenzo Mendez spoke for the first time about the controversy that has been unleashed around the book ‘Invincible’ that his ex Chiquis Rivera posted a few days ago.
Chiquis alleges that Lorenzo Méndez allegedly physically assaulted her, he “spit” in his face and that he “drank coke”among other situations that he allegedly lived with him, despite the warnings he said he had received from people like his own uncle Juan Rivera .
Lorenzo Méndez reacts to what Chiquis published in his book
Lorenzo Méndez defended himself against his ex’s statements and said that it has been “difficult” to face what is mentioned in the book about him.
“And I forgive her, I forgive the truth“, he said, “it’s good that he’s happy right now. Things happen for a reason and that page is already closed.”
He asked that his previous interviews be searched to confirm that “he has never spoken ill of her”: ” He was in a very difficult time in my life. And I will thank him for that for the rest of my life.”
Lorenzo Méndez “has his version” of what he lived with Chiquis
On the alleged addictions of Lorenzo Méndez that Chiquis aired in ‘Invincible’, the singer he claimed that he “has his version”.
As for him, he said “blessed be God you are in a better place“After the separation of Chiquis, announced in September 2020. The couple still is in the process of divorce. They were married on June 29, 2019.