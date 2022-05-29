Chiquis Rivera cancels concert due to illness, what is her health status?

Chiquisdaughter of the late regional music singer, Jenni Riveraannounced this Saturday that due to a illness the concert would give in El Paso, Texas, in the United States should be cancellednews that alerted his fans who wonder what is your health status?

Just a few weeks ago, the interpreter of “Mi problema”, who is also the niece of singer Lupillo Rivera, released her most recent album titled “Abeja Reina”, and is currently giving a series of shows to promote the record material.

“With a broken heart”: Chiquis apologizes to her fans

“My heart breaks in two to have to do this because it would be the first time,” he wrote. Chiquis on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts, in a message in which he explained the situation he is going through, and took the opportunity to apologize to his fans.

The 36-year-old singer added in the words addressed to her followers, that unfortunately she has been in bed for three days with a flu for which she has presented some discomfort. “You know how I am, if I’m going to do something I want to do it well and do my best, so we’re doing our best to move the date. I’ll keep you informed when I have the new one,” she wrote.

“I apologize to everyone who made plans to be there today. It hurts a lot not being able to be with you. I promise to make it up to you all (I promise to compensate you all),” he finished the message with which he gave the news that for many has caused sadness, because they expected to see it in their concert.

What is the state of health of Chiquis Rivera?

“Thank God I came out negative in my Covid test, but I still don’t feel 100% to give my show in El Paso tonight,” he explained. Chiquis on their social media accounts, while their team posted a statement on their Facebook, which reads:

“Chiquis has been forced to postpone a concert originally scheduled for tonight at the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in El Paso, Texas, due to acute laryngitis. The concert will be rescheduled for a future date to be announced soon.”

The daughter of “La Diva de la Banda” said she was sad about the announcement, and indicated that it was the doctors who gave her the diagnosis of “acute case of laryngitis” for which she requires rest. “I hope to offer you my concert at Speaking Rock very soon,” said the artist.

