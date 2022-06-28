Chiquis Rivera confesses to having been unfaithful to a boyfriend in the past | instagram

The singer Chiquis Rivera uploads a new episode to her podcast every Monday where she talks about different social issues, in the past she has talked about her life under the spotlight, about abuse, about life near the networks, in the episode of the day Today he touched on a very controversial topic, which would be infidelities.

A very peculiar topic, because some people justify these acts while others are simply against it, because as the interpreter of “Queen bee“You don’t betray someone you love, so she wanted to make her experience known, because she comments that they have been unfaithful to her and she has been unfaithful in the past, so she speaks from what she lived through, to perhaps make someone reflect your audience.

He begins by recounting that when he was young he had a boyfriend with whom he lasted four years, they were even going to get married, however, Chiquis Rivera One day she realized that she was not ready for marriage because she was too young, so she told him that she did not want to get married at the moment but that she wanted to continue with him, now, she says that that fractured the relationship a lot because from From that moment, her boyfriend began to behave differently.

So, in the process she began to feel attraction to another person and kisses that third person without telling her boyfriend at the time, clarifying that she is not proud of what she did in the past, she continues to tell her story, since she tells that then the boy became more distant and indifferent when he saw that he was also unfaithful to him with another girl, with whom he had been dating for more than two weeks.

When the eldest daughter Jenni Rivera confronts this mysterious girl, she tells him that she did not know that he had a girlfriend, that she never mentioned it, so they decide to break their relationship, at this point she reports that she felt devastated but once she reflects she believes that she became a hypocrite because the singer had already been unfaithful to him first.

However, it then completely turns around. Chiquis Rivera she decides to forgive him to make him fall in love with her even more and then to end it, she recognizes that what she did was not right, on the other hand, she recognizes that she was young so she did not think things through, so she regrets how things happened Well, he says that the boy is a good person, he even continues to have contact with certain members of his family.

