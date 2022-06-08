Chiquis Rivera does Karol G’s: she poses with a dental floss that becomes invisible between her curves

Chiquis Rivera Prove with facts that you have lost weight. In Gossip No Like networks she has shared the evidence, with a video in which she is seen wearing a light bra, but the most surprising thing is the dental floss with which she posed and even took a little spin. From behind you can see how it becomes as invisible as Karol G’s, that he got lost in his curves.

Here is the dental floss Carol G. And it is that we remember that while Alexa Dellenos made dental floss fashionable on Instagram. La Bichota took them to the stage and although Anitta did it first, the impact of the Colombian has been massive and she goes for more. Because her new musical tour will be a heart attack.

Another one who is also giving dental floss everything and seems to be following in the footsteps of La Bichota is Belinda. The young singer appeared on her networks in a transparent metallic dress. She in front of the camera she has posed with this tiny garment.

If you want to see it, you can click here: Belinda appears with a dental floss on: she wears a transparent metallic dress like Karol G’s

But let’s remember that in addition to Alexa Dellanos, other queens of dental floss on social networks are: Suzy Cortez, Nohelia and Demi Rose. What has become of them? Here we leave you his latest threads on Instagram:

Among the actresses, the use of dental floss and posing on social networks also became fashionable. Many of these were inspired by Kim Kardashian, who to this day continues to be the inspiration of many. That is why we have seen famous people pose with these little things like: Jennifer López, Carolina Sandoval, Aracely Arámbula, and so many others.

Read more about Karol G and Chiquis Rivera here:

