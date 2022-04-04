Chiquis Rivera forgot her waist when dancing in leggings like Selena

Chiquis Rivera is a singer who has defended himself against criticism, but now his followers asked him where the waistband of Selena Quintanillaby imitating her and dancing on stage in front of hundreds of attendees.

Some fans wrote that “Chiquis Rivera forgot her waist when she danced in leggings like Selena” which the daughter of Jenny Rivera He was not very interested, because he knows that a woman is not only measured by her physique.

“In tribute to Selena” he wrote Chiquis Rivera dancing in leggings and a shiny top that showed her silhouette in front of hundreds of attendees who did not stop applauding her movements.

Chiquis has never cared about criticism, in fact she never clarifies things unless they have to do with her love relationship or with her family. Although in recent months they have been complicated with her family, she has been seen very calm and focused on what she knows how to do best, sing Mexican music and sell her cosmetics line.

Janney Marin Rivera known as Chiquis Rivera, is an American singer, songwriter, businesswoman, writer and celebrity who loves Mexican culture, at 36 years old she says she is fuller than ever. So don’t be surprised if she continues showing off a great body with a corset and fitted clothes, looking provocative and empowered.

Jeny Rivera’s daughter has always been very happy and now with her new boyfriend, safer than ever, since she does not stop sharing stories with Emilio Sánchez, the singer’s new partner.

