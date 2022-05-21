Chiquis Rivera imposes fashion for curvy girls in a tight red bodysuit

Chiquis Rivera He does not stop surprising his millions of followers with his outfits, just as he did this Thursday when sharing in Instagram images in which he is seen wearing a tight red bodysuit With which set fashion for curvy girlsway in which plus size women are called.

The daughter of the late singer Jenni Riveratoday is positioned as one of the most successful female representatives of the banda and regional genre, and also as a reference and fashion icon for plus-size girls, since the interpreter has made it clear that she is proud of her silhouette.

Chiquis Rivera shows off her curves in a red bodysuit

It was this Thursday night when Chiquis published on her Instagram and Facebook accounts a series of photographs in which she is seen showing off her curves with a fitted red bodysuit which he combined with a set of pants and jacket in the same tone, and pointe shoes.

The singer shows off her curves. Photo: FB @ChiquisOficial

“I am a woman’s trunk / I know I am not perfect / But they have never had a complaint about me …”, wrote the interpreter to accompany the images, referring to one of the songs from her latest album, “Abeja Reina”, which was is currently promoting in our country.

The interpreter left her millions of fans surprised and reconfirmed that when it comes to showing off her curves and making them stand out, her outfits are the best, crowning herself as queen curvybecause with her daring red outfit she imposed fashion and stole thousands of looks.

Janney Marín Rivera, real name of the interpreter, had her first appearance on television in the reality show “Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C” and in “I Love Jenni”, between 2009 and 2013. In 2014, she released his first single “Paloma Blanca”, a tribute to his mother.

Chiquis imposes fashion in a red look. Photo: FB @ChiquisOficial

KEEP READING:

Chiquis Rivera is the curvy queen; she proves it in tight gold mini dress | PHOTO

Chiquis Rivera dances with a daring mini dress and leaves little to the imagination