Chiquis Rivera impresses in a black bikini on her 37th birthday | VIDEO

It is not a falsehood when we say that Chiquis Rivera has become an icon in social networks and a worthy heiress to the legacy of “La Diva de la Banda”.

This Sunday, the businesswoman is also celebrating 37 years of life, so He did not hesitate to share unforgettable moments with his loved ones.

Through an Instagram storyChiquis turned on the network and stole great sighssince she showed off her figure with a tremendous black bikini that made her look spectacular.

In the images you can see the singer enjoying her birthday with friends on a luxurious yacht in the open sea, all for the sheer pleasure of it.

In addition, Chiquis had a casual bun hairstyle and excellent makeup to look like a goddess on top of the vehicle.

Janney Marin Rivera, what is it actually called was born on June 26, 1985 in Los Angeles, California, as the daughter of the emblematic Jenni Rivera, “The Diva of the Band”, and José Trinidad Marían. However, it was not until two years after the death of her mother in a plane crash that the young woman ventured into music.

It was 2014 and Chiquis had at the age of 29 when his first single “Paloma Blanca” was released, while his television debut took place a few months later with “That’s not me” at the Premios Juventud.

Since then her success and beautiful appearance have not stopped conquering the whole world, She was even married to Lorenzo Méndez, former vocalist of “La Original Banda El Limón”.

During her career, Jenni Rivera’s daughter has been constantly nominated for awards, such as the time the Premios Lo Nuestro considered her to be Regional Female Artist of the Year. By 2017, the singer would premiere “Hours extras” and “Vas a return” and during that same year he released his book “Perdón”, a publication that was born after the death of “La Mariposa de Barrio”.

Today, “La Princesa de la Banda” is one of the most recognized icons in both music and modeling and continues to work every day to stay at the top of the Mexican regional and as a fashion icon.

CLICK TO SEE VIDEO OF CHIQUIS IN BIKINI