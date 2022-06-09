Chiquis Rivera in string thong; he showed the bubbles

Chiquis Rivera posed on social media string thong and showed the pomps to his followers. He now he made it through a video she posted on her storieswhich is already going viral.

this time the singer did it to show the results of ice therapy that you are taking to shape your figure.

13 times that Chiquis Rivera has shown her butt and her most sensual photos

Chiquis Rivera appears in a string thong

The video shows Chiquis Rivera standing before a mirror, laid on its side to show the results, which had the ice treatment. you can see him wearing a black string thong which leaves almost nothing to the imagination, as well as a top of the same color.

“It has helped me so much with tightening, with circulation and with my waist and thighs”, he wrote in the clip that lasts just a few seconds. But that is already collapsing social networks. Notably the video was recorded during his stay at the Spawhich explains her outfit.

In addition also shared some Instagram and Facebook stories who uses a product to combat celluliteLike millions of women.

It is not the first time that Chiquis Rivera shows the bubbles

A few weeks ago the interpreter of ‘Queen Bee’ became a trend in social networks for upload a video in which she dances very sensually and shows her butt accidentally.

And now he does it again although this time it hardly covered anything. Although the images divided the public, she takes the good comments and the rest ignore them. because she is a woman worked hard on her safety and seeks to inspire other women so that they believe in themselves, regardless of whether they are plus size or not.

Demonstrate your confidence at every opportunity

It should be noted that the daughter of Jenni Rivera She is one of the women of the Mexican region who enjoys her sensuality more. That is why every time she has the opportunity, she shares images in little clothes and lets the imagination of her fans fly.

Chiquis Rivera once again stirs up showing her butt