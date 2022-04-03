Chiquis Rivera launches live concert tour. Where and when can you see it?

Getty Images Chiquis Rivera

Chiquis Rivera will return to the stage in glory and majesty with a live concert tour called “Abeja Reina Tour”, which will start on April 10 at the Pala Casino hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The artist is fully rehearsing for recitals and has not missed an opportunity to share videos of her practices with the public.

The 36-year-old singer has a total of eight concerts scheduled so far, in Texas, Los Angeles and Mexico. “Hello, she will start the “Queen Bee” tour on April 10 at the Pala Casino. That’s where we start. I’m going to leave you the link so you can grab her ticket. We will also be in Dallas on April 14, I will leave you the link. Also on the 24th we will be in Giron, California, ”Chiquis announced very excitedly in a video from her rehearsal place.

Tickets are now available for the first concert of the tour. You can buy them HERE. The value is between US$30 and US$67 dollars.

When are the concerts?

April 14 Dallas Texas

April 24 Huronca

May 1 Long Beach, CA

May 8 PicoRivera CA,

May 12 Mexico

May 22 Mexico

May 28 El Paso Texas

Listen to Chiquis singing in full rehearsal for her new tour:

The artist recently released her new single titled “El honor”, ​​and since last year she has released several songs such as “Mi problema” and “Todo”. In this way, Chiquis has totally turned to one of her great passions: music.

For Chiquis, opening a path on the music scene was not easy. In a recent episode of her podcast Chiquis and Chill, she pointed out that her mother warned her that it was a very difficult market, especially as a woman.

“My mother told me that it would be better if I dedicated myself to being a face model or to acting. She stressed to me that it was very hard for a woman to make her way in regional Mexican music, because it was an industry controlled by men, ”she said about the moment when she told her mother of her intention to dedicate herself to music. music.

“I planned to form a band where I would be the vocalist and my mother the manager, but we never did it because my mother’s career took off and she was very busy,” he said. It was only in 2011 when Chiquis made the decision to be a singer, however, shortly after he left his desire aside due to two events that marked his life.

“I started with singing classes in 2011, but then I took a break, first because my mother cut off relations with me and I looked very bad, and then because she died. It was only in 2014 that I resumed my singing classes, paying $500 an hour with Demi Lovato’s vocal coach, “she said.

In October 2012 Jenni Rivera cut off all kinds of relationship with her daughter, after accusing her of having slept with her husband Esteban Loaiza. Mother and daughter were never able to rebuild their bond, because in December 2012 the artist died in a plane crash.