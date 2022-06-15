Chiquis Rivera launches shirts with her face and a meet & greet | instagram

The businesswoman and singer Chiquis Rivera has two presentations at the door, in which she will perform live singles that make up her new musical project that is under the name of “Queen bee“, whose album was released on Thursday, May 12, having a good reception from his fans.

After she had to be forced to cancel her show on May 28 because she was not in good health, after her recovery, she returns with everything and has two dates where her fans can sing “The honor” along with her, the first is June 17 in The Colisseumwhile the second, on June 18 in The West Corralthe artist attached the link in her instagram stories so that her more than five million followers know where to buy tickets.

Therefore, by the same means, I would add new merchandise that they can wear when they go to the presentations, this is a t-shirt that has their own print on it Chiquis Rivera and symbols that personify her perfectly since it is closely related to the theme of her most recent single, she also surprised them by announcing a meet & greet.

This same shirt was released as merchandise for her fans to wear when she kicked off her tour. After she canceled her show in El Paso, Texas with the promise that she would soon return to give it, while she pampers her fans with these two dates.

Now, she will not be the only artist to perform, because the American singer will also be at El Coliseo louis colonelthe band The Chacaloza Y Roger Martinezwhile the next day the same artists will play except Luis Coronel, so many of her fans are eager to hear her live, as some say that her performances are very similar to her mother’s.

And it is that Chiquis Rivera She was the only one of her children who followed in her footsteps, continuing in the regional Mexican genre, creating banda music and corridos, since her mother is “The Diva of the Band“A pioneer, she was one of the first women to venture into a genre that was dominated by men, achieving tremendous success.