Chiquis Rivera models her Kim Kardashian-type peach in thread and boasts a Thalía belt

Chiquis Rivera models her Kim Kardashian-type peach in thread and shows off a Thalía belt. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The famous daughter of the late singer Jenny Rivera, continues to give a lot to talk about, and this time it has to do with her physique, because through a video Chiquis Rivera models her Kardashian-type peach in thread and boasts a Thalía beltverifying that several kilos have been removed from above.

Chiquis Rivera shared with his followers a few videos in which she appreciated performing massages on her rear area, in order to shape her figure and achieve the results she had long hoped for. As a result, so far, Chiquis has managed to lose several kilos, in addition to wearing a mini waist and very Kim Kardashian-esque buttocks.

The famous performer Are you coming back, dance like this Y White dovelooked spectacular and surprised with her new figure, after several years of being attacked for her physique and her way of showing off her body with tiny and tight outfits

For aesthetic treatment, Chiquis Rivera She wore micro string panties that were barely visible, as well as a tiny top, which allowed her to show off her eyeliner and firm figure, Well, it seems that the beautiful 36-year-old interpreter invested hard in the gym.

What has Chiquis done to lose weight?

Although at some point, the singer’s niece Lupillo Rivera was severely criticized for having claimed that her tactic to lose weight It was to drink water with lemon in the morning, this time, whatever he is doing, has worked wonders for him, so he shows off an increasingly slender figure, in addition to projecting greater security and self-esteem.

In their Instagram stories Janney Marin Rivera He shared with his followers what his reductive massage consists of, announcing that it contains cold-ground coffee beans, in order to eliminate cellulite from areas such as the buttocks, legs and torso.

Just last week, it was seen Chiquis Rivera in a record store in Guadalajara, Jalisco, in Mexico, where she showed off her figure in tight lycra, after having fulfilled the dream of one of her fans by showing up at her birthday party with balloons, flowers and gifts, who broke into crying of happiness

The artist originally from Long Beach, California, in the United States, previously saw a publication from her fan, who announced that she was going to play at her party Chiquis Riverawhose theme was the same artist, so he appeared as a surprise to greet her and wish her a happy birthday.

Chiquis Rivera He is happier than ever with how well his artistic career has gone, in addition to having finally obtained the divorce signature of his ex-partner, Lorenzo Mendez. Also, his tour Queen Bee Tour has turned out to be a success, whose music video for the main theme shows her taking a bath with honey.

As if that were not enough, on the business side, Chiquis Rivera continues to succeed, launching new lipstick products, eyebrow pencil and other beauty items that she promoted dressed as a Barbie doll. Without a doubt, this 2022 will be very productive for the beautiful artist.

