Chiquis Rivera publishes her intravenous treatment while Lorenzo Méndez forgets his car at the airport

Singer Chiquis Rivera worried his fans because he published a story on his account Instagram, where he was seen in broken health with a route taken in the arm by an intravenous treatment which is being practiced after canceling a concert in Texas. While and away from the daughter of Jenni RiveraYour ex Lorenzo Méndez forgot his car at the airport after arriving from travel.

Chiquis Rivera is sick. Chiqui’s Instagram.

Chiquis Rivera She has had an agenda full of promotions, concerts, events, trips, added to all the content of social networks that she does not stop publishing her brand of cosmetics and beauty items. She apologized to her El Paso fans and also apologized to her boyfriend. emilio sanchez for not celebrating his birthday as he would like. while his ex Lorenzo Mendez explained an unusual event that happened to him with his car.

Lorenzo Mendez He hasn’t stopped working in recent months. It is almost certain that on weekends the former member of the Banda El Limón has presentations, whether private or public. This has meant that, between trips, he forgets things, but we never imagined that he could lose your car. As he himself explained, he was traveling for so long that the ex-husband of Chiquis Rivera came home forgetting that he had left the car at the airport before going on a trip.

Of course, he told it with the humor to which he has accustomed us Lorenzo Mendez and laughing at himself for clumsiness. She found the car just as she had left it and immediately jumped in and “rescue” it.

Chiquis Rivera continues with her Abeja Reina Tour, we do not know if she will suspend future shows and how serious the flu is that the Mexican regional singer is facing. Until the closing moment of this note, she had not said what had happened to her. For now, here we leave you the video clip that bears the same name and where Chiquis bathes in honey and leaves almost all her explosive curves in sight.

Keep reading:

Chiquis Rivera arrives covered in latex to dance to the “Hoy” program with Galilea Montijo

In a string thong, Chiquis Rivera receives a massage and shows off her rear to the fullest

Chiquis Rivera wears a jumpsuit with holes and all her charms overflow in the launch of “Naked”

Chiquis Rivera uses transparency from head to toe and clarifies if she talks to Jenni Rivera’s ex, Esteban Loaiza

Lorenzo Méndez surprised with Chiquis Rivera: “I thought we were already divorced”

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez: Have they already divorced?

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez return to the attack on Twitter

