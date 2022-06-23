Chiquis Rivera raises the temperature again with another massage in the rear in a string thong

Since Chiquis Rivera lost several pounds of weight, the singer does not stop showing her fans the new figure of temptation that she currently wears. Proof of this is a recent video that she uploaded to her Instagram stories. where you can admire very little clothing during an aesthetic treatment to which he underwent to model one of his main attributes.

In the clip, the daughter of the deceased Jenni Rivera appears lying face down on a stretcher, wearing a black floss type thong, while receiving a massage in her rear. In addition, you can hear that between armholes he tells the young woman: “He also raises his buttocks, I don’t know how much he uses now, but they go up his buttocks”.

just a day ago, Chiquis uploaded several postcards where she boasts a great body when wearing a tight black vinyl jumpsuit with denim details at the hips.

Chiquis Rivera is unstoppable with the promotion of ‘Abeja Reina’, her most recent album. Which is already found even in stores in Mexico. In addition, the video Rivera exhibits her charms with transparencies, wear latex bodysuit Y she even bathes in honey.

