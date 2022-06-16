Chiquis Rivera reveals the secret to eliminate cellulite | instagram

The singer and businesswoman Chiquis Rivera has shared through Instagram stories to her more than five million followers how she fights cellulite that sometimes takes over the legs and back.

Since the interpreter of “Queen bee“She is an expert when it comes to skin care and personal care products, since she is co-founder of the brand Be Flawless which includes this type of items and even cosmetics, so the businesswoman is always trying to take care of her image, her skin and her body.

She would share the secret that works for her and that she uses to combat cellulite, uploading a video to her Instagram stories where her fans saw her with little clothing, since only Chiquis Rivera She was wearing a top and the bottom part of a bikini, led by straps only, when she turns around, she reveals that there is a remedy on her body that is based on coffee.

Having self-esteem and taking care of her, in the locality of a spa where she does her personal errands, however, on several occasions she has revealed that within her brand which is a partner of the emblematic nurse judy castrowho dominates the subject of surgeries, personal care and aesthetic arrangements, within Be Flawless in the skin care section, there is a gel that is for sale Chiquis Rivera.

Where she applies the product in the area where cellulite has taken over, she spreads it at the same time as she performs a small massage to stretch the skin, she herself has declared that this small treatment does not make it disappear completely, but rather noticeably decreases, assuring that she has used it when she wants to show off her legs in shorts, that makes her feel less insecure.

the eldest daughter of Jenni Riverais getting ready and getting more than beautiful, since this weekend she has two dates scheduled to perform live and be able to perform singles from her most recent musical project that is under the name of “Queen bee“, being Friday the 17th at El Coliseo, while the next day it will be at El Corral West night club in Forth Worth Texas.