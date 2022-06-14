Chiquis Rivera showed her legs to the top and almost the “tail” also on Instagram

The daughter of Jenni Rivera She never stops seducing with her explosive curves. Chiquis Rivera he’s in the middle of his promotion Queen bee and for this, post one video is hotter than another. On this occasion she wore a see-through dress and He crossed his legs, exposing them from the bottom to the top to the point that he almost shows “the tail” when “squeezing”.

Tremendous “taco de ojo” that is Chiquis Rivera whenever you want and unintentionally too, show off your beauty. Thus, dressed only in pajamas, without makeup, it is much that the sensuality of the singer makes the Instagram and other social networks. Especially when it comes to showing off your curves. Of course, one of his most flattering attributes is rear guard and his legs. Same as they were exposed in the promotion of their new makeup line.

Just for the same campaign, the Queen bee She took off her underwear and showed off her charms with transparencies. Chiquis Rivera He has given everything for everything to consolidate this moment of his life in all the areas in which he works. In other words, she was able to materialize Queen Bee in different formats. Her album, a tour, and now a makeup line of the same name.

If there is something that does not lose Chiquis Rivera It’s the time. Just like her mom, the great Jenni Rivera, has always been feisty and very hard-working. In fact, not even Covid knocked her down. After getting an IV treatment, she ran out to get her anti-cellulite massages that have not only shaped her figure even more, but have literally taken out a micro waist.

Chiquis Rivera It is much thinner and it is noticeable from a distance. An example of this was her recent trip to Mexicowhere she went to a disco store wearing super tight lycras that made it clear that many extra books that the current queen of the regional mexicanthey left.

will continue in your Queen Bee Tour and their next concerts are in Austin, Texas this June 17 and Forth Worth Texas June 18. The singer is expected to announce more dates soon. You just have to keep an eye on her social networks because both she and her team publish tour updates there. Here we leave you the Queen Bee video clip of Chiquis Rivera where she shows off her talent and beauty.

