Chiquis Rivera shows even her tonsils in a mini dress

The interpreter of I want to wake up with someone He raised sighs on social networks by dancing in a flowered mini dress, a garment with which he left nothing to the imagination and taught even tonsils, all his followers were surprised by what they saw tonight.

Chiquis Rivera is one of the most talented and beautiful of music, which always shows off its curves with tiny clothes in nets, and on this occasion it appeared dancing to the rhythm of Foxy Brown and with a mini flowered dress that exposed part of its great peach.

Garment that he wore with long gloves of the same pattern, a pink Barbie hat and boots of the same color. Chiquis Rivera He begins walking down a corridor in a very provocative way, showing off his big peach, and then he makes a heart-stopping step.

Since he crouches little by little with a hip movement that shows a little of his peach, apparently he is not wearing underwear, this video undoubtedly generated a lot of controversy among his followers, who immediately began to fill with positive comments.

Of those that stand out words of surprises, sweaty faces and an infinity of hearts. She left nothing to the imagination with the outfit she chose to dance on this occasion. Chiquis Rivera It is an example that the only thing that should matter to us is liking ourselves in the mirror.

Since she has been criticized for not having that slim body that the fashion magazines, bodies that are not real, most of them made with photoshop. We must normalize the diversity of bodies and be happy with the attributes we have.

Just as the singer, who has repeatedly given powerful messages of self-love that have surely empowered many women and thus stop being so hard on themselves. So far they are the only news that the singer has shared on her social networks.

Although we do not doubt that in this Weekend fill us with surprises, whether it’s new outfits, projects or daring dances like today’s, with which he undoubtedly captured the eyes of many followers and non-followers, an advantage of the reels.

We will keep you up to date with any news that arises on social networks, since she is also shining with her recent single, which has her at the top, little by little she is gaining more ground thanks to her talentpassion for music and love for his audience.