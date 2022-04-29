Chiquis Rivera shows her “boobies” in a transparent bodysuit and then rides in a Lamborghini

We already told you that Chiquis Rivera dressed as Barbie along with the singer’s friend, Judith Castro. All this to promote their palette of shadows and lipstick that they made to society. But Jenni Rivera’s daughter’s transparent bodysuit made her charms overflow from the neckline and show her “boobies” then get on a Lamborghini just like the Barbie.

The whole theme of new promotional campaign for Chiquis Rivera’s new beauty products are from Barbie. She wears transparencies, lace and pink latex and her friend Judith Castro too. Even at some point there is a gallant “Ken” who gives them air. For this Chiquis Rivera used blonder hair than normal. However, what caught my attention was the cleavage with which Chiquis Rivera showed off her “boobies”. A transparent bodysuit, pink lycras and platforms were the perfect touch for Chiquis to raise the temperature in Instagram.

Chiquis Rivera does not stop working. It is located in the middle of Queen Bee Tour with which he will visit several cities in the United States. Besides premiered his video clip “El Honor”, ​​where he sets fire to a car. Similar annoyance that is now known to have for his ex, Lorenzo Méndez, since the divorce of both could not be finalized.

It was learned, according to what the journalist Mandy Fridmann told, that the lawyer of Chiquis Rivera attended the courts to request a new complaintas Lorenzo Mendez and none of its legal representatives did not appear. Apparently, the singer has not delivered documentation and that caused him to fall into some fines by the court. However, and until the time of closing this note, neither of them had made any direct statement on this matter.

