Chiquis Rivera shows her legs and bust with a minimal dress in the release of “El Honor”

the explosive Chiquis Rivera she got very flirtatious showing legs and bust with a gold minimal dress, that put more than one to drool for what is believed to be the release of his video clip “El Honor”. Same in which he sets a car on fire, because the story tells of how a woman who supported her lover in everything ended up betrayed by him. But she, like a good fighting woman, she got ahead despite the pain.

Throughout the video clip you see Chiquis Rivera with an open gown and a very sensual corset below and skirt. That is, she showed off front and rear without fear of anything. In addition, the histrionic capacity of the daughter of Jenni Rivera when playing a character. Undoubtedly, “El Honor” is a theme that speaks for the moment in which all women have their hearts broken at some point, but they dress up and adorn themselves to fight the guava and the pain.

Chiquis Rivera is the very example of that. His separation from the former vocalist of La Banda El Limón has given much to talk about since it began. Not having a divorce signed after more than a year of separation apparently continues to generate friction in both artists even at a distance. On the one hand, the friend of Becky G He says that on his part everything is done, signed and delivered. By Lorenzo Mendez it is said that they have asked for a series of documents in court.

Fairly Lorenzo Mendez offered an interview a few weeks ago to Telemundo and he said in it that he forgave Chiquis Rivera and that he was happy to see her in love. However, a few days later, both launched hints and returned to the attack on Twitter. This, after the singer did not show up for a concert in Anaheim where he was scheduled. The reason would have been a difference in the payment of fees.

It’s crazy the lengths some people will go to intentionally cause controversy and get some type of attention. #sad :-/- CHIQUIS (@Chiquis626) March 6, 2022

