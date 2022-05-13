Chiquis Rivera shows off her charms in a lace jumpsuit and covers herself with honey as a queen bee

Chiquis Rivera shows off her charms in a lace jumpsuit and covers herself with honey like a queen bee. | instagram special

Chiquis Rivera shows off her charms in a lace jumpsuit and covers herself with honey as a queen beebecause she is partying and thus celebrates the launch of her new album with covers and unreleased songs, some that she composed herself.

After a somewhat chaotic time after her divorce from Lorenzo Méndezthe eldest daughter of Jenni Rivera He has surprised with projects that have not only demonstrated his great emotional intelligence but have also empowered his followers.

for the launch of his new album, “Queen Bee”Chiquis Rivera trusted her boyfriend, the famous photographer Emilio Sánchezwho created a whole concept honoring the name of the album, for this reason Chiquis looked very flirtatious completely covered in honey and with a crown.

Also, in the music video for the unreleased track that gives the album its name and which she helped compose, Chiquis Rivera showed off her famous curves in a black lace jumpsuit that left little to the imagination.

The song of “Queen bee” has created a lot of controversy, as it has not only become an anthem for his followers but also sends a serious message to his harshest critics and some believe that the words even go to some relatives of Jenni Rivera.

Chiquis Rivera continues her path to success and sweeps

Although the “Queen Bee” album As soon as it came out on the market, it is already appearing on the main popularity lists and even more so because some songs had already been released. Chiquis Rivera complete with music video and a tour of several cities in the United States.

Previously, Chiquis Rivera also presented a new book called “Invincible” where he recounts the most difficult moments of recent years and how he has managed to get ahead, an important part has been the support of his brothers and above all his faith.

Chiquis Rivera She has not let criticism limit her and today she shines again with her peculiar style, her songs and an attitude towards life that she learned well from her mother, the unforgettable Jenni Rivera.