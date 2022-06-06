Entertainment

Chiquis Rivera shows off her rear in a black micro-thong while receiving her third anti-cellulite treatment

Chiquis Rivera He never hesitates to share with his fans the treatments he undergoes to look spectacular; now published in their stories of Instagram the third anti-cellulite massage she receives, appearing lying face down and wearing a black micro-thong with which her rear guard wore.

“We’re back” And with Nancy using the ice treatment that helps circulation against cellulite. This is my third treatment,” said the singer, who a few weeks ago went to the clinic to put herself in the hands of her friend, showing herself to be very satisfied with the results, although she was a little cold due to the ice massage.

Chiquis is in full promotion of his album Queen beeand as part of that he decided to make his own “karaoke set”, posting on his Instagram account Instagram a video in which -wearing a black entrizo- interprets fragments of several songs on the album as “My problem”, “The honor” Y “Smuggled”.

