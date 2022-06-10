Chiquis Rivera shows off natural beauty and launches a new bundle | instagram

The birthday of the “Queen bee“It’s just around the corner so the beautiful singer Chiquis Rivera decides to throw a surprise to all her fans to celebrate her pre-birthday, so she no longer held back her emotion and with her natural beauty, without makeup, her hair in its natural state shared this great news with you.

Well, it is that on June 21 the singer and businesswoman will offer a “masterclass”, so that her great fans can access it, they have to acquire the incredible promotion that the interpreter of “I am the one in fashion“, which is a bundle, since the singer is also a business woman, she is a co-founder of Be Flawlessa brand that encompasses beauty items and skincare products.

Through the stories on her Instagram account, which has around 5.3 million followers, wasting natural beauty, she decides to give the good news to her fans, since very soon she will be celebrating her birthday, her special day. It is June 26, it will be when he turns 37 lived springs.

This new package is under the name of Queen Bee Bundlefor the price of $97 dollars, the buyer can enjoy the new album of Chiquis Rivera in physical, signed by the “Queen bee“, a new eye palette that goes perfectly with the theme, a duo lipstick, which on the one hand is lipstick in a “nude” shade while on the other hand it is a lip-gloss, its iconic perfume “Reina” and obviously access to the class.

She attached the link where her fans can purchase this new package, the beautiful singer accepted that the eyeshadow palette is one of her favorites due to the versatility of colors it has, you can recreate many different looks with it.

He also commented that it is a super promotion since his physical album was only available in Mexico, since many of his fans reside in the United States, so they can acquire it more easily, all that at the price of $97 dollars, something like $1940 Mexican pesos.