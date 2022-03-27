Chiquis Rivera surprises with platinum blonde hair like Eiza González | Special: Instagram

American singer, Chiquis Riverapublished a video through his social networks in which he appears showing off her platinum blonde hair and immediately caused a stir on social networks for having copied the hair dye of the Mexican actress Eiza González.

In the images you can see the eldest daughter of the legendary Jenni Rivera wearing the same hair dye with which Eiza González monopolized the headlines of the press during the premiere of his new movie “Ambulance” in London, England.

The ex-wife of singer Lorenzo Méndez divided opinions on social networks after allegedly having undergone a drastic makeover to dye her hair platinum blonde like Eiza González, but minutes later revealed that it was a wig.

Although dyes in dark tones are in trend, Eiza González, imposed fashion by lightening her brown hair and Chiquis Rivera decided to promote the new products of her cosmetic line “Be Flawless Cosmetics” showing off her platinum blonde hair.

The artist, originally from Long Beach, California, launched her own beauty and skincare line in March 2021, since then, she became the ambassador of her brand and has used her official accounts to promote her products.

the daughter of the “Band Diva” premiered his new song “The honor” on all digital platforms on March 25 and recently shared behind-the-scenes images of the official video clip of her single in which she appears dressed in a corset and pencil skirt.

The Mexican regional music performer debuted as host and executive producer of her own reality show “The best of you with Chiquis” in October 2021 and the show aired on the Spanish-language entertainment cable network NBC Universal.

On February 18, he published a book entitled “Invincible” where he narrates the way in which he had to get ahead with his younger siblings, Jacqueline, Michael, Jenicka and Johnny after the sudden death of his mother in a plane crash in December 2012

Chiquis Rivera is one of the most popular celebrities on social networks and usually surprises her millions of followers with her controversial, controversial and extravagant photo sessions in which she appears showing off her prominent curves.