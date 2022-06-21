Chiquis Rivera thrills in one piece with prominent openings | instagram

The singer Chiquis Rivera raised the temperature at her concert last Saturday, June 18, as she performed at The West Corral where she showed off in a flirtatious jumpsuit that gave a glimpse of her prominent charms, showing herself in the most daring way and her fans enjoying the entire show.

There were two dates in which the eldest daughter of The Diva of the Bandon Friday, June 17 at The Colisseumthe next day in that place, where he performed the hits that make up his most recent studio album that is under the name of “Queen bee“, which was released on Thursday, May 12, being well received by its fans.

The outfit in which she showed off at her concert on Saturday was memorable for all her fans because she looked very flirtatious, in a black jumpsuit with pronounced openings that showed more and even giving a clear look at her charms, well, openings down the sleeves, across the chest, around the torso and down to the legs.

It may also interest you, Madonna showed off how good she looks from behind in a tight garment

Chiquis Rivera He shared a video through his Instagram account where you can see the interpreter of “I want to wake up with someone“With a hat like her mother Jenni Rivera, her daring jumpsuit and high-heeled boots to complete the style, her long hair in soft waves, looking completely beautiful.

Chiquis Rivera thrills in one piece with prominent openings, photo: instagram



The artist headed the post writing:

“My Boss Bees made me cry this weekend

Thank you for so much love….. thank you for existing. I love them! @bossbeenation I always have the best time with you guys. They make me happy.”

In the clip you can see the businesswoman and singer performing her hits, as well as a cover of the melody “Scandal” of John Gabriel. That same day he had scheduled a meet & greet with the fans who had bought the ticket from his merch account, however, it could not take place, the next day he would go out to apologize for not being able to do it, giving a brief explanation about the reason, That was for security.

BY CLICKING HERE you can admire the beauty of Chiquis Rivera.

But promising that he would return the money of the fans, giving them a solution on how they can request a refund by sending a message to their account and showing the pulse that they are given as a ticket.