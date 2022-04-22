Chiquis Rivera, tight and showing her abdomen, heats up the halls of the Latin AMAs 2022 in Las Vegas

If there is someone who has not stopped rehearsing in recent weeks, that is Chiquis Rivera. Not just for your Queen Bee Tour 2022 that started two weeks ago in Pala, California but for one of the biggest events in the Hispanic music industry, the Latin American Music Awards 2022 from Telemundo from the city of Las Vegas. The singer arrived in the corridors with her attributes lined in black leggings and a little top that exposed her abdomen.

Of course this still proves the obvious: Chiquis Rivera she is much skinnier and her tiny waist, which she has always had, looks more pronounced. It is not known if the singer is following some kind of special diet, but certainly if she has been training like Karol G and that is reflected in the great body that she wears. Although Tight and showing her charms, Chiquis Rivera made more than one turn around during the Latin AMAs 2022 rehearsals in Las Vegas. same as the daughter of Jenni Rivera is nominated for Favorite Social Artist.

Despite Chiquis Rivera You don’t need an excuse to look sexy and give all your fans a good look at Instagram, waited a long time before throwing herself into Anitta’s “challenge”. Same as other celebrities have done since Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme until Becky Gwho ended up making fun of herself.

By the way, the latter triumphed when she went out to sing the song “MAMIII” for the first time with Karol G at Coachella 2022. The Colombian show graced the front pages of newspapers worldwide and became a trend both on Instagram and on Twitter with his hashtag #Bichotella. The audience at one of the most important festivals on the west coast of the United States (Coachella) wore blue wigs like the bichota and surrendered at the feet of the Colombian.

Precisely Chiquis Rivera has been very close, more than before, to Becky G and therefore to Carol G. This has made her join the message of female empowerment that her counterparts also carry as a flag: Anitta Y Rosalia. Without a doubt, a very important era for Latin women in the entertainment industry.

