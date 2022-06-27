Chiquis Rivera twerks all the way down in black dental floss and sailing a luxury yacht

Singer Chiquis Rivera It’s her birthday and her boyfriend, friends and family decided to celebrate her birthday in style aboard a luxury yacht and sailing in the middle of the ocean. But also, the singer she took advantage of squandering the body she has cultivated with a black bikini that turned into a thong dental floss from behind.

On the yacht were her sexy friends and her little sister Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend emilio sanchez. Even as he dedicated some heartfelt words to him that his own Chiquis Rivera. “The most special day for the most special person in my life. You are my drive, my motivation for everything. I thank God every morning for giving us the opportunity to respect each other, have patience and understanding to love each other to the fullest. Happy birthday my little one, I love you with all my heart, ”he told her while he showed off her rear with tremendous dental floss.

A few days ago, Chiquis Rivera shocked everyone with a fluorescent bikini and the comments did not stop. For months, Chiquis has been performing anti-cellulite massages. It has not been constant. In fact, his sister Jenicka López has done it too and the difference is noticeable. No matter how much surgery has been done, the shape of the figure of both is perfect curvaceous.

Chiquis took this break in the middle of her Queen Bee Tour. He won’t be performing in Texas again at all. In the last concert Chiquis Rivera gave everything for everything singing and toasting with his fans. The full has been absolute and more cities continue to be added. In addition, the number of reproductions on the digital platforms of his album that bears the same name does not stop. Without a doubt, Chiquis Rivera is in the best moment of his life.

We leave you here the video clip of Queen Bee so you can enjoy it and celebrate her birthday with her.

