Chiquis Rivera unbuttons her black shirt to reveal her lace bra

Chiquis Rivera He has been very sexy in his most recent publication of Instagram. The high temperatures proved unbearable for her, so she posed with her black baseball jersey open, revealing her lace bra. The message with which she accompanied the images was “it’s hot in these streets.”

On her recent trip to Mexico, the singer shone in biker shorts reds while visiting a music store to look for his new album Queen bee. Very happy Chiquis He showed it in a video, but clarified that the album in physical format is only available in that country: “I can’t explain how happy it makes me to be able to have my album in my hands like this!!! 😭🙏🏼❤️”

Chiquis Rivera took advantage of the visual concept of her musical production for the promos of the new package of her makeup line, which also bears the name Queen bee. She looked spectacular wearing a golden crown while showing off the eyeshadow palette with three other girls.

