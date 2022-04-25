Chiquis Rivera used tiny dental floss and her pants left her in evidence during the Latin AMA’s 2022

Singer Chiquis Rivera warmed many from the previous rehearsals of the Latin AMA’s 2022 to his fans. First it was from rehearsals where she was seen tight and showing abdomen. Then the braless black dress in which she arrived on the red carpet. But I brought hers to the opening of the Black Eyed Peas aldo awards, Ozuna, Farruko they blew the imagination of a few, because used a tiny dental floss. Her pants were the one that left her in evidence.

Latex and white leather were the materials he chose Chiquis Rivera to open the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Some cords along the pants made it clear that the daughter of Jenni Rivera he had nothing but a dental minimum that came from the bodysuit he was wearing. Top a jacket with fringes in the style regional mexican It gave it a unique touch.

We already know that to Chiquis Nothing or no one stops her, much less shame. Very proud of her curves, she strutted around her and showed off all her sensuality to the camera. Chiquis Rivera has managed to position itself with very good reception among the artists of the moment in different genres. Hence, the collaborations that she has been doing. One of them next to Thalia Y Becky G.

At his presentation in Las Vegas her little brother accompanied her Johnny Lopez and her boyfriend emilio sanchez. In fact, Emilio has become inseparable from the youngest of Jenni Rivera’s children. Something that did not happen with the ex of the singer, Lorenzo Mendez. On several occasions, Johnny gave the press to understand that the former member of La Banda el Limón had used domestic violence on his sister.

Swipe right.

Own Lorenzo Mendez In the last interview he gave to Telemundo he said he forgave Chiquis Rivera and that he was happy to see her in love. However, there is one issue that has not yet been resolved: The divorce. Chiquis and Lorenzo recently returned to the attack on Twitter with hints. But now it was learned that Chiquis Rivera’s lawyer went to court to speed up the legal procedure.

It alleged that the judicial activities were suspended due to the issue of the pandemic and then the wait was supposedly due to Lorenzo Mendez not have filed documents in court. One of them is proof of income from him. The singer had said many months ago that he was asking for a lot of documentation. Subsequently, Chiquis herself stated that for her part everything had been handed over and that they were awaiting a response from Lorenzo Mendez.

The truth is Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez faces were seen in Latin American Music Awards since he was sitting in the front row next to Cristina Eustace, ex of the Eseban Loaqiza, who in turn, one of the not very close friends of Chiquis Rivera. Still, she put on an excellent show.

