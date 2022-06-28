Chiquis Rivera vacations in the Dominican Republic and turns on the nets

Chiquis Rivera continues to celebrate her 37th birthday, as she has shown on her Instagram account, which paralyzed her by posing on her back with a daring skirt and fishnet top look with which she stole thousands of looks.

The daughter of the late Interpreter, Jenni Rivera, is currently promoting her most recent album “Abeja Reina”. But these days she celebrated with her friends and her boyfriend, the photographer Emilio Sánchez, from Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. Last Sunday, June 26, she turned 37 years old.

Chiquis Rivera shines in a skirt and fishnet top

Rivera shared on the popular platform, where she has 5.3 million followers, a series of snapshots in which she showed off her back and with a flirtatious look, as she showed off her curvaceous figure in a long skirt with net fabric, which she combined with a matching top and a black bikini underneath.

“Another night, another adventure,” Chiquis wrote to accompany the series of photographs that have caused a stir among her millions of followers, since so far she has received more than 800 comments and 76,500 “likes”, confirming that she is one of the favorites in networks.

The interpreter of songs like “Baila asi” and “El Honor”, left her millions of fans surprised and reconfirmed that when it comes to looking incredible with a look for the beach, her outfits are the best, because the interpreter has shown who is a lover of fashion and trends.

Partying with the girls

The singer had her first appearance on television in the reality show “Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C” and in “I Love Jenni”, between 2009 and 2013. In 2014, she released her first single “Paloma Blanca”, and today she is positioned as one of the most successful band and regional singers.

Janney Marín Rivera, real name of the interpreter, has already been placed as an influencer and fashion icon for girls curvy. He always surprises with his looks, and to celebrate his birthday it couldn’t be any different. From the beach he showed off with the most daring and chic outfits.