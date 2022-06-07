Chiquis Rivera wears tight lycras on visit to Mexico and surprises with weight loss

Singer Chiquis Rivera She is already recovered from Covid. Apparently the IV treatment she had had had an effect on her and also inadvertently caused her to lose even more weight than she had already lost. The daughter of Jenni Rivera I travel to Mexico and was seen with some tight lycra shorts and a short top that left her fans surprised with the weight loss.

Yes, we had already seen her skinnier but weight loss which is evidenced by the tight lycras red ones he wore upon his arrival at Mexico they betray her even more with their thinness. Chiquis Rivera He first arrived in Guadalajara to surprise a fan for her birthday. The whole family was very excited and moved by the visit of the “Queen bee“.

Immediately, Chiquis Rivera, went to a record store and found hers. Of course, her pride in her effort and her hard work made her not hide her excitement. Part of her work team accompanies her on this trip. But also one of the fundamental pillars in all the content that the singer does and in much of her image work. Her boyfriend, audiovisual director and photographer emilio sanchez. “I can’t explain to you how happy it makes me to be able to have my album in my hands like this!!! Thanks to my label @fonovisa for making it possible. 🙌🏼 (Physical album only available in Mexico) ”, he wrote in his account. Instagram.

He is part of the team at Becky G. But they are also almost family. It is presumed that Emilio and Chiquis could have met through Becky, but the truth is that they have never talked about how the love story began. The truth is that the ex of Chiquis Rivera, Lorenzo Mendez, at some point he said he was a friend of the same. Later it was learned that they were acquaintances, but on Chiquis’ side, friendship between them was ruled out. In any case, that happened at the beginning of this last relationship of the singer.

Now Chiquis Rivera and Emilio Sanchez They have been in a relationship for just over a year and they have not only teamed up personally but also at work. Both have been completed and the result can be seen in numbers. In addition, Chiquis Rivera is in the middle of promoting his album and touring with his “Queen Bee Tour“.

His book “Invincible” and his podcast on Spotify and Itunes ” also gives a lot to talk about and above all it has served many women who, like Chiquis Rivera, have overcome the trips of life. There’s no doubt Chiquis Rivera is one of the latin women with more influence the west coast of the United States, Mexico and begins to be one of the most recognized figures also in many places in Latin America.

Recently Chiquis Rivera offered an interview to journalist Mandy Fridmann. In it, she commented that she felt much more secure on a personal and professional level and that, although she knows it, the only thing she would lack would be the words of pride from her mother.

