Chiquis Rivera with a black mini swimsuit that marks her peach

the singer of band music He is a fan of sharing every detail of his life with his followers, so the outfits and how well he had during his 37th birthday could not go unnoticed, deciding to raise sighs with a tiny black swimsuit that highlighted his large peach.

Chiquis Rivera boasts daily in her social networks outfits that highlight her charms and on this occasion she wore a very daring black swimsuit, which revealed her mermaid curves, but especially her large peach, a charm that she always boasts.

But without a doubt, what raised the temperature on social networks was a small video in which he makes different movements hip while out on a yacht, she even added a message that fit perfectly, “The more meat…the tastier the broth! Up the women who love each other as is! You are a QUEEN mommy”.

A message also dedicated to all those people who hate her on social networks, since we remember that she has been harshly criticized on several occasions for showing her Body without filters, since it does not fall under the beauty standard that who knows where it says it must be met.

And well, she wore this swimsuit from Dominican Republic, since he went to celebrate his 37th birthday in the company of all his loved ones. Through her stories, she shared that the celebration continues, since she appears on an ATV and ready to start.

Obviously each of his guests in one of these, what a good birthday this is throwing womanand how spoiled they are, especially her boyfriend, who in all the photographs appears hugging her, and celebrating another birthday together with her to the fullest.

So far they are news most relevant that the singer has shared with all her followers, but she will surely have more surprises in a few hours, such as a dinner or a night of dancing, obviously she cannot miss, in addition to the new outfit she wears, the last one she showed was a daring black palace.

Chiquis Rivera sighs in a tiny black swimsuit that highlights her big peach. instagram special



We will keep you up to date with any news you share on your social networks, whether it is about outfits like the ones you always show us, or about work projects that contribute to his fabulous solo career, we love that he continues to shine. If you want to see Chiquis Rivera in a swimsuit, click here.