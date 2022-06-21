Chiquis Rivera with fitted black palazzo cut-outs

the singer of Mexican music She is a fan of sharing with her followers beautiful outfits that leave nothing to the imagination. On this occasion she raised the temperature by appearing in a palazzo fitted to her curvaceous and exuberant silhouette, she is a queen.

It may interest you: Dua Lipa enchants with style in a half-moon catsuit that stylizes her figure

Chiquis Rivera is one of the women most beautiful of Mexican music, which shares details of her life and daring outfits on her social networks. On this occasion, she showed off her curvaceous figure with a black palazzo with details of holes in her arms, abdomen and bust.

A garment that also marked his tiny waist and her prominent hips. She combined this piece with a black hat and silver earrings, two things that went perfectly with this outfit. Her hair was loose and wavy, while her makeup consisted of black eyeliner and nude lips.

It may interest you: Shakira slaps Piqué with a white glove after revealing a photo of him with another woman

In addition to this garment that left nothing to the imagination, also accompanied this video with beautiful words for all his fans, “My Boss Bees made me cry this weekend…Thank you for so much love…thank you for existing. I love you! I always have the best time with you. They make me happy”

Message that immediately his followers began to respond, some of the comments The most outstanding were, “Beautiful, I loved that look”, “divine”, “you are quite a queen bee”. Without a doubt, Chiquis Rivera always leaves us surprised with the clothes that he wears.

Since she always opts for pieces that are form-fitting, extravagant and very revealing, as they highlight her voluptuous curves. So far, the only thing that the singer has shared on her social networks, but surely in the course of days she will surprise us with more outfits or news about her life.

Sometimes he shares with his followers how he spends it on a normal day without concerts. In labor matters nothing has been known, only that she covers different concerts, in which she is shining with new hits and with the charisma that always characterizes her.

We will keep you abreast of any news that arises on your social networks, especially outfits, since each of these gives your followers ideas to wear or combine certain garments, today it was a palace tight that many would wear perfectly.