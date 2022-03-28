Chiquis, sexier than ever in the video for “El Honor”

Mezcaliente

Chiquis is preparing the video for her new song “El Honor” and has previewed images of one of the looks she wears in the production. Judging by what was revealed, the outfit is underwear type and very sensual. Obviously, it is a kind of farewell letter for a love that she did not know how to value, so she makes every sense in the world that in addition to singing it, she also shows her attributes.

The song is the fourth single from her next album which, according to the artist, is a reflection of what her life has been like since the end of 2020 and 2021.

In this context, it makes sense that they are songs of spite and farewell, of strength and even of self-esteem. The separation process of a couple, especially a first husband, is painful, complicated and, in the best cases, usually provokes an internal review to understand what happened and what responsibility was taken in the process.

In the case of Chiquis and her ex Lorenzo Méndez, the artist and businesswoman has been very honest. In her book “Indetenible” she shared her process and her reflections, based on a diary that she kept throughout her relationship with the former vocal leader of La Original Banda el Limón.

Today, Chiquis wants to tell her story and share the lessons she learned, hoping to inspire other people, “not just women,” she said, not to make the same mistakes. Although no one learns through someone else’s head, according to what he says in a proverb, seeing yourself in a mirror can help you make a decision.

“People can talk what they want, but we artists process our experiences in this way,” she said, anticipating comments that she would still be in love with her ex, or that she is profiting from the divorce. For this reason, it is easy to imagine her last year talking to the composer Luciano Luna and asking him for a song that would tell the rage that comes from saying goodbye to someone you feel that she did not appreciate you. It’s what she sings in “El Honor”.





The video, filmed in California, stars Chiquis and judging by what she posted on her networks, it represents the strength of a woman determined to move on, but with the need to remind that ex that it wasn’t that she stopped loving him. , but he with his behavior forced her to make that decision. It was exactly what she told in “Unstoppable”.

Therefore, it makes perfect sense that for one of the sequences she has put on that black lace outfit, which shows a lot of skin and is reminiscent of underwear, although it is not one of Chiquis’s baby dolls. Of course, that accompanied by a leonine mane, heart attack shoes and mega powerful woman makeup. Deep down, who doesn’t dream of walking in front of an ex-husband, boyfriend, affair, friend with rights, or whatever, looking like a sexy and successful queen.

Chiquis has said that the video will be out soon. He has not specified if that soon is days or weeks, but what he has made clear is that it will have the same strength as the song.