Chiquis shows off her vocal skills and curves

After being forced to cancel one of her concerts on the “Abeja Reina” tour due to laryngitis, Chiquis Rivera emerged healthier and more beautiful than ever. Sheathed in a tight black mesh and sporting a slender figure, the interpreter of “Mi Problema”, she showed off singing “a cappella” some of her new songs.

“A light karaoke with Chiquis”, the 36-year-old artist wrote, along with the video where she is seen giving free rein to her passion as a singer. “You are the best, my queen!”, “What a voice! you look beautiful”, and “I am glad to see you again and recovered. I love you ”, were some of the comments left by her more than 5.3 million Instagram followers.

The talented eldest daughter of Jenni Rivera revealed in a broadcast of her podcast Chiquis and Chill that although her mother discouraged her from making a career as a singer, she was carried away by her desire and paid for a singing teacher with her own money. “My mother warned me that this was a difficult market for women, as it was dominated by men. She told me that she better be a face model (…) With my mother we had planned that I would lead a band and she would represent us, but it never materialized, she had a lot of work. Finally it was a couple who helped me make my wish come true, “she said about her beginnings as a singer.

The artist is in full promotion of her new album “Queen Bee”. Showing off a renewed figure, she has fascinated her fans with live concerts and provocative outfits. She has been closely accompanied by her boyfriend, the photographer Emilio Sánchez, with whom she has had a little more than a year of romance and with whom she has affirmed she has thought about getting married and having children.

In this way Chiquis has left behind the adversity that at times has flooded her life. After being sexually abused by her biological father when she was just a girl, the businesswoman also suffered the breakdown of her relationship with her mother, who accused her of having slept with her with her husband. Two months later, Jenni Rivera died in a plane crash, which prevented them from rebuilding their relationship.

Not only family pains have overshadowed Chiquis’s joy. the artist, she stated that during her marriage to singer Lorenzo Méndez she was a victim of domestic violence. All that was in the past, and today Chiquis enjoys the fruit of her efforts with a successful career as a singer and businesswoman, and she fully lives a true love that makes her more than happy.