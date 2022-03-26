Chiquis’s new song “El honor” seems direct for Lorenzo Méndez

UMLE

Chiquis’s new song “El Honor” seems like a farewell letter to her ex Lorenzo Méndez. There is no way to interpret the heartbreak song in another way, especially since she herself said that the productions that come on her next album reflect what she has experienced since her separation. It is one of the most anticipated albums in Latin music.

“El Honor”, written by Luciano Luna and with band arrangements, “highlights strength and empowerment through the extraordinary voice of Chiquis, as well as the value of women and what they deserve in a relationship,” says a statement from the artist and businesswoman.

“I love this song, I want those who identify with it to sing it at the top of their lungs. It fills me with emotion to release new music, which represents a whole process that I really enjoy and I do it with great affection for all my fans”, expressed Chiquis. Although she has no songwriting credits, Chiquis herself has said that she chooses songs that represent her. The lyrics of “El Honor” speak for themselves.

“It was an honor

that I go through your story

You don’t accept it but I don’t care

And it is NOT to brag

that you lost me

that you had me

and for you I was too much I gave you the opportunity

what will you change

my words did not pass

your armor

Very on time I walked away

and it was a success It is very true

you didn’t measure up to me

the best thing that ever happened to you

is having met me

be thankful i gave you

the honor of walking with me I don’t blame you if you miss me

and it hurts not to look at me

Then you will feel burning

when someone looks at me I realized that my life

your lies are not lacking

and don’t even dream of a return

if I left it is because I deserve

a love to my measure”. Uff, as the boys would say “Boom. Burn”. Tremendous burn (burned). Right from the start we know that the “ardor” he talks about in the song has already passed, first with Mr. Tempo and then with Chiquis’s current boyfriend, the photographer and businessman Emilio Sánchez, his current boyfriend.

The song is very powerful and accompanied by the imposing horns of the band, it already sounds like a hymn to be sung by all the people who left a relationship for love of themselves. Not for lack of love with the other person, but because it was a couple that hurt them.

“El Honor” was produced by Latin GRAMMY winners Luciano Luna, Ulises Lozano ´El Licenciado´ and Richard Bull. The instruments for the song were recorded in Sinaloa and Chiquis recorded his vocals from a cozy studio in the hills of Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles.

Chiquis said that the video will be recorded this Friday, March 25, the artist and that she would share behind-the-scenes images on her social networks. The video clip is being produced and directed by Oscar Eden.

Hopefully that is the theme chosen by Chiquis for her return to the musical stages of television. Although he begins his new concert tour this April 10, it will be on April 21, when we will see her at the Latin American Music Awards, which will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on the Telemundo network. The artist is also nominated for her work on social media.

You can listen and/or download “El Honor” HERE.