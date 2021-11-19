Sports

Chirico: ‘A war of attrition between Ramsey and Juve. He wants to leave without giving up money and society… ‘| Market

The Strange Case of Dr. Ramsey: he plays regularly with his national team every time he is called up, sometimes he even scores, then he returns to Turin and punctually accuses some ailment. The last (the 13th in the series) this week, as soon as he resumed training with his teammates at Continassa, a slight adductor fatigue. Nothing special, but enough to keep it – like Dybala – as a precaution in the pits. But while the Argentine returned from South America with an ongoing calf inflammation, Ramsey had returned from Wales perfectly healthy, as he always does. Because, as he himself remarked a couple of times, “there they know how to manage me”.

More than a question of treatment methods, here it really seems that there is more, and that it cannot be all and only attributable to the frail physique of the player. The impression, especially after the orientation taken by Juve to get rid of the player, is that Ramsey has decided to engage in a tug-of-war with the club. A war of attrition in which everything is valid, even some muscle problems too many. Does he get injured on purpose? This is not, but at the slightest resentment the player raises the white flag. An imaginary patient? Certainly a way to force the club to get rid of it, but under the conditions dictated by the person concerned. That the space not found – according to him – at Juve would also look for it elsewhere but, at the same time, would like not to lose money.

