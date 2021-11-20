Chirico: ‘Arm wrestling between Juve and Ramsey who wants to leave, but on his terms. And society loses … ‘

The strange case of Dr. Ramsey: he plays regularly with his national team every time he is called up, sometimes he even scores, then he returns to Turin and punctually accuses some ailment. The last (the 13th in the series) this week, as soon as he resumed training with his teammates at Continassa, a slight adductor fatigue. Nothing special, but enough to keep him – like Dybala – as a precaution in the pits. While, however, the Argentine returned from South America with an ongoing calf inflammation, Ramsey had returned from Wales perfectly healthy, as he always does. Because, as he himself remarked a couple of times, “there they know how to manage me”.

More than a question of treatment methodologies, here it really seems there is more, and that it cannot be all and only attributable to the poor physique of the player. The impression, especially after the orientation taken by Juve to get rid of the player, is that Ramsey has decided to engage in a tug-of-war with the club. A war of attrition in which everything is valid, even a few muscle problems too many. Does he get injured on purpose? This is not, but at the slightest resentment the player raises the white flag. An imaginary patient? Certainly a way to force the club to get rid of it, but under the conditions dictated by the person concerned. That the space not found – according to him – at Juve would also look for it elsewhere but, at the same time, would like not to lose money.

I mean, Ramsey wants his cake and his wife drunk. Translated: yes, to leave Juventus but only after having collected a reasonable severance check, considering that by leaving in January he would have to give up a year and a half of the contract, and therefore something like 14 million total between fixed part and bonus. An “exit incentive” that the company is not willing to grant him, believing that he has already paid for him abundantly for his limited performance in his two and a half seasons with Juventus. Counting in hand, Ramsey has put together more minutes with his national team (627) than at Juve (only 376). Just 106 ‘in the current season, for a cost of 18 thousand euros and broken for every minute played. At Continassa they believe that this is enough.

Hence the battle and all that follows, including (real) stomach ache and (exaggerated) injuries of the person concerned. In fact, the one who is losing the most is Juventus, with a practically unusable midfielder in the squad and a not negligible budget expenditure. All this, however, to Ramsey and his agents who also benefit from 2,500 million commissions at the start of each sporting season, of little or nothing..

A compromise will have to be found between the parties, cursing once more the day when someone at Continassa decided to take the Welshman on a free transfer (who arrived, among other things, in Turin already with a hamstring problem, which he had kept in the pits for 4 months) considering it a deal to be subtracted from the competition. Who thanks today.